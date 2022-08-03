• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 3:07 a.m. on Aug. 2.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 8:13 a.m. on Aug. 2.
• An accident was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 10:09 a.m. on Aug. 2.
• A parking violation was reported in the 800 block of Sandusky Street at 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 2.
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 12:56 p.m. on Aug. 2.
• A hazard on the roadway was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 1:18 p.m. on Aug. 2.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1:23 p.m. on Aug. 2.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Dorman Road at 1:55 p.m. on Aug. 2.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 2:08 p.m. on Aug. 2.
• Found property was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 2.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Walnut Street at 3:53 p.m. on Aug. 2.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 5:37 p.m. on Aug. 2.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 5:38 p.m. on Aug. 2.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Harbor and Liberty streets at 9:56 p.m. on Aug. 2.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 10:03 p.m. on Aug. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.