• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 1:03 a.m. on Oct. 7.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 1:12 a.m. on Oct. 7.
• A suspicious person was reported at Clark and Lake Erie streets at 2:23 a.m. on Oct. 7.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 6:24 a.m. on Oct. 7.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 12:38 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• A court order violation was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• A hit skip car accident was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 4:56 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• A two car motor vehicle accident was reported at E Main and Dorman roads at 5:38 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 7:57 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Ave at 12:19 a.m. on Oct. 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 8.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 7:56 p.m. on Oct. 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 10:55 p.m. on Oct. 8.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Madison Street and Wrights Avenue at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 9.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 2:43 p.m. on Oct. 9.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 6:27 p.m. on Oct. 9.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of Lake Erie Street at 7:39 p.m. on Oct. 9.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 8:01 p.m. on Oct. 9.
