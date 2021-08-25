CONNEAUT
• A suspicious person was reported at Loves at 12:50 a.m. on Aug. 23.
• A suspicious person was reported at Clark and Chestnut streets at 12:53 a.m. on Aug. 23.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 1:08 a.m. on Aug. 23.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 900 block of Main Street at 11:19 a.m. on Aug. 23.
• A burglary was reported in the 600 block of Sherman Street at 12:24 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• A missing juvenile was returned in the 100 block of Daniels Avenue at 1:07 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street at 1:18 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• Officers made an arrest in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:35 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 1:38 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:48 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Underridge Road at 2:14 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• A civil matter was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 2:21 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Williams Street at 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 500 block of Creek Road at 4:24 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• Threats were reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 5:08 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 7:10 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Orange Street at 10:58 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• An open door was reported in the 200 block of Liberty Street at 11 p.m. on Aug. 23.
