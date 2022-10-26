• An assault was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 3:08 a.m. on Oct. 25.
• A parking violation was reported at Truck World at 12:54 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• Threats were reported at Sandusky and Main streets at 2:50 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 3:13 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1000 block of Bridgeview Lane at 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 3:22 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• An accident was reported at Truck World at 3:37 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Lake Road at 3:52 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 6:19 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 8:03 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Underridge and Center roads at 9:53 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 10:17 p.m. on Oct. 25.
