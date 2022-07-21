• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Baltic Street at 12:38 a.m. on July 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Dorman Road at 1:44 a.m. on July 20.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 4:54 a.m. on July 20.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 5:46 a.m. on July 20.
• Threats were reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 8:07 a.m. on July 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 10:52 a.m. on July 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:08 p.m. on July 20.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 4:33 p.m. on July 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the SR 7 and Gateway Ave.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 5:54 p.m. on July 20.
• A fight was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 6:40 p.m. on July 20.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 6:48 p.m. on July 20.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Madison Street at 8:18 p.m. on July 20.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 800 block of Spring Street at 9:16 p.m. on July 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 11:36 p.m. on July 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.