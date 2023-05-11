• Suspicious activity was reported on Parrish Road at 12:07 a.m. on May 10.
• A suspicious noise was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 12:08 a.m. on May 10.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 4:15 a.m. on May 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Madison Street at 9:11 a.m. on May 10.
• A burglary was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 2:18 p.m. on May 10.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at West Main and Amboy roads at 4:41 p.m. on May 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 6:12 p.m. on May 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:46 p.m. on May 10.
