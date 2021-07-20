CONNEAUT
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:05 a.m. on July 16.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 11:36 a.m. on July 16.
• A civil matter was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 11:46 a.m. on July 16.
• Officers performed a public assist in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:49 a.m. on July 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 11:53 a.m. on July 16.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile 243 on Interstate 90 at 11:59 a.m. on July 16.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 12:23 p.m. on July 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of North Street at 1:01 p.m. on July 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:23 p.m. on July 16.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 2:50 p.m. on July 16.
• Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 6:08 p.m. on July 16.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 6:15 p.m. on July 16.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 7:45 p.m. on July 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1200 block of Broad Street at 8:34 p.m. on July 16.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 9:16 p.m. on July 16.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 9:21 p.m. on July 16.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 1200 block of Broad Street at 9:31 p.m. on July 16.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 9:39 p.m. on July 16.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 10:14 p.m. on July 16.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 11:58 p.m. on July 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 2:37 a.m. on July 17.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1000 block of Main Street at 3:09 a.m. on July 17.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 9:05 a.m. on July 17.
• A suspicious person was reported at Madison and Mill streets at 1:26 p.m. on July 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Underridge and Keefus roads at 3:47 a.m. on July 17.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 4:35 p.m. on July 17.
• A burglary was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 5:31 p.m. on July 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 6:57 p.m. on July 17.
• A roadway hazard was reported at Welton and Dorman roads at 8:01 p.m. on July 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of High Street at 8:23 p.m. on July 17.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 9:45 p.m. on July 17.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 11:23 p.m. on July 17.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 11:34 p.m. on July 17.
• Reckless driving was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 12:09 a.m. on July 18
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 400 block of Center Road at 12:13 a.m. on July 18.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 1:29 a.m. on July 18.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 2:11 a.m. on July 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 4:07 a.m. on July 18.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 5:48 a.m. on July 18.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 1:41 p.m. on July 18.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Center Road at 2:21 p.m. on July 18.
• A burglary was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 6:46 p.m. on July 18.
• A civil matter was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 7:06 p.m. on July 18.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 7:42 p.m. on July 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Chadman Street at 7:46 p.m. on July 18.
• Reckless driving was reported at Salisbury and Gore roads at 10:24 p.m. on July 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 11:17 p.m. on July 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 11:36 p.m. on July 18.
