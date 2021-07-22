CONNEAUT
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at State and Harbor streets at 9:24 a.m. on July 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Garden Street at 10:59 a.m. on July 21.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 11:59 a.m. on July 21.
• A reckless driver was reported at Lake Road and Chestnut Street at 12:29 p.m. on July 21.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 900 block of Main Street at 2:06 p.m. on July 21.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 2:38 p.m. on July 21.
• Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Spring Street at 3:01 p.m. on July 21.
• An assault was reported in the 900 block of Buffalo Street at 3:40 p.m. on July 21.
• An ATV complaint was reported at South Ridge and Middle roads at 4:40 p.m. on July 21.
• Vandalism was reported in the 400 block of Liberty Street at 4:57 p.m. on July 21.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 300 block of Peach Street at 6:14 p.m. on July 21.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Center Street at 7:03 p.m. on July 21.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Underridge and Furnace roads at 8:08 p.m. on July 21.
• A domestic situation was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 9:10 p.m. on July 21.
• A fight was reported at Depot and Chestnut streets at 10:37 p.m. on July 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.