• A disabled vehicle was reported on Parrish Road at 1:05 a.m. on May 13.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 10:05 a.m. on May 13.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Lake Erie Street at 11:51 a.m. on May 13.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Gore Road at 3:24 p.m. on May 13.
• A suspicious person was reported at Chestnut and Sixteenth streets at 4:12 p.m. on May 13.
• A trash complaint was reported on Clark Street at 4:51 p.m. on May 13.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 4:52 p.m. on May 13.
• A narcotics complaint was reported at Liberty and School streets at 5:41 p.m. on May 13.
• A missing person was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 8:15 p.m. on May 13.
• A suspicious person was reported at Clark and Chestnut streets at 8:26 p.m. on May 13.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 10:41 p.m. on May 13.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 5:18 a.m. on May 14.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of West Main Road at 7:43 a.m. on May 14.
• A parking complaint was reported at Beaver Street and Hayward Avenue at 8:20 a.m. on May 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 9:17 a.m. on May 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 9:35 a.m. on May 14.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 12:26 p.m. on May 14.
• A reckless driver was reported on Parrish Road at 3:19 p.m. on May 14.
• An accident was reported at Buffalo Street and Lake Road at 4:23 p.m. on May 14.
• A narcotics call was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 6:01 p.m. on May 14.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block West Main Road at 6:22 p.m. on May 14.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Adams Street at 8:49 p.m. on May 14.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 300 block of Adams Street at 9:26 p.m. on May 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 9:58 p.m. on May 14
• Officers conducted a traffic stop near mile marker 242 on Interstate 90 at 10:54 p.m. on May 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1:38 a.m. on May 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Road at 2:52 a.m. on May 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Road at 4:41 a.m. on May 15.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 9:40 a.m. on May 15.
• A reckless driver was reported at W Main and Gore roads at 10:36 a.m. on May 15.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 11:33 a.m. on May 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 12:57 p.m. on May 15.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 400 block of Madison Street at 2:04 p.m. on May 15.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gateway Avenue at 3:59 p.m. on May 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 5:33 p.m. on May 15.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 5:54 p.m. on May 15.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop was reported on Salisbury Road at 8:58 p.m. on May 15.
• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 9:14 p.m. on May 15.
• A suspicious person was reported at Harbor and Fifteenth streets at 9:28 p.m. on May 15.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1000 block of Chamberlain Boulevard at 8:30 a.m. on May 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Viaduct Street at 9:57 a.m. on May 16.
• An accident was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 10:09 a.m. on May 16.
• A civil matter was reported in the 400 block of Center Road at 10:11 a.m. on May 16.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 11:12 a.m. on May 16.
• Found property was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 11:39 a.m. on May 16.
• A civil matter was reported in the 300 block of Dorman Road at 12:10 p.m. on May 16.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Lake Road at 12:46 p.m. on May 16.
• A juvenile complaint was reported at Liberty and School streets at 1:02 p.m. on May 16.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Center Road at 3:18 p.m. on May 16.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported at the Creek Road bridge at 4:46 p.m. on May 16.
• A road hazard was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 7:08 p.m. on May 16.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 7:59 p.m. on May 16.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Thompson Road at 8:09 p.m. on May 16.
• A loud music complaint was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 8:15 p.m. on May 16.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 8:58 p.m. on May 16.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Woodworth Avenue at 9:18 p.m. on May 16.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Parrish Road and Daniels Avenue at 9:26 p.m. on May 16.
