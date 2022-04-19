CONNEAUT
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 12:57 a.m. on April 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 5:31 a.m. on April 18.
• Theft was reported at Clark and Chestnut streets at 6:55 a.m. on April 18.
• Theft was reported at C Drive and Lake Road at 9:51 a.m. on April 18.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 242 on Interstate 90 at 11:15 a.m. on April 18.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Carnegie Street at 2:50 p.m. on April 18.
• Reckless driving was reported at West Main and Amboy roads at 8:11 p.m. on April 18.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:51 p.m. on April 18.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:01 p.m. on April 18.
ASHTABULA
• Violation of a protection order was reported in the 1400 block of West Prospect Road at 4 p.m. on April 18.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 9:19 p.m. on April 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of Walnut Boulevard at 1 a.m. on April 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.