• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of State Street at 12:11 a.m. on July 18.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 6:02 a.m. on July 18.
• A parking violation was reported in the 100 block of Main Street at 10:35 a.m. on July 18.
• An accident was reported at Lake Road and Broad Street at 3:31 p.m. on July 18.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 4:05 p.m. on July 18.
• A suspicious person was reported at the Public Dock at 4:35 p.m. on July 18.
• A soliciting complaint was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 5:30 p.m. on July 18.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Main Street and Stadium Avenue at 5:55 p.m. on July 18.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 6:06 p.m. on July 18.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 8:21 p.m. on July 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Harbor and Fifteenth streets at 9:24 p.m. on July 18.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 10:08 p.m. on July 18.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:37 p.m. on July 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.