CONNEAUT
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 12:40 a.m. May 4.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 9:15 a.m. May 4.
• Fraud was reported on Point Pleasant Drive at 11:33 a.m. May 4.
• Found property was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 12:39 p.m. May 4.
• A domestic situation was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 1:59 p.m. May 4.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 7:08 p.m. May 4.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of 16th Street at 7:23 p.m. May 4.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 11:18 p.m. May 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.