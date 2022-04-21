CONNEAUT
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 12:46 a.m. on April 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Depot Street at 1:30 a.m. on April 20.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of High Street at 7:34 a.m. on April 20.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves at 8:17 a.m. on April 20.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 10:24 a.m. on April 20.
• A suspicious person was reported on Thompson Road at 12:15 p.m. on April 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 2:27 p.m. on April 20.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Poplar and Harbor streets at 2:27 p.m. on April 20.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Harbor and Main streets at 2:43 p.m. on April 20.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at East Main and Old Main roads at 3:29 p.m. on April 20.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Jackson and Sandusky streets at 3:53 p.m. on April 20.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:54 p.m. on April 20.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Route 7 at 9:03 p.m. on April 20
