• A hazard in the roadway was reported at State and Broad streets at 7:14 a.m. on March 21.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the in the 900 block of Main Street at 7:38 a.m. on March 21.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 9:37 a.m. on March 21.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 9:45 a.m. on March 21.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 2:42 p.m. on March 21.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Creek Road and Janet Drive at 3:02 p.m. on March 21.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 11:50 p.m. on March 21.
