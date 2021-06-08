• A suspicious person was reported at Poplar and Harbor streets at 2:50 a.m. on June 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 2:54 a.m. on June 4.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 2:19 p.m. on June 4.
• Threats were reported in the 500 block of State Street at 3:37 p.m. on June 4.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 4:55 p.m. on June 4.
• An assault was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 6:04 p.m. on June 4.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 6:19 p.m. on June 4.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 900 block of Lake Road at 7:10 p.m. on June 4.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 7:59 p.m. on June 4.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:28 p.m. on June 4.
• Gunshots were reported at Lake Road and Buffalo Street at 8:45 p.m. on June 4.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 9:19 p.m. on June 4.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 1:48 a.m. on June 5.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 9:57 a.m. on June 5.
• Burglary was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 9:58 a.m. on June 5.
• Vandalism was reported on Burrington Heights at 9:59 a.m. on June 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 10:26 a.m. on June 5.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 12:13 p.m. on June 5.
• A railroad complaint was reported in the Salisbury Road at 12:55 p.m. on June 5.
• An accident was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 2:17 p.m. on June 5.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 2:52 p.m. on June 5.
• An accident was reported in the 400 block of Keefus Road at 3:52 p.m. on June 5.
• Found property was reported at the Sandbar at 3:59 p.m. on June 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 7:52 p.m. on June 5.
• A reckless driver was reported at Main and Harbor streets at 9:18 p.m. on June 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Center Road at 9:58 p.m. on June 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 10:09 p.m. on June 5.
• Police performed a public service at the Sandbar at 10:10 p.m. on June 5.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 500 block of Williams Street at 11:32 p.m. on June 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 12:10 a.m. on June 6.
• A threat was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 10:07 a.m. on June 6.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 11:24 a.m. on June 6.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 100 block of Main Street at 12:20 p.m. on June 6.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road West at 12:25 p.m. on June 6.
• An accident was reported at Circle K at 1:57 p.m. on June 6.
• A burglar alarm was reported at 16th and Broad streets at 2:39 p.m. on June 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Woodworth Avenue at 5:21 p.m. on June 6.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 8:08 p.m. on June 6.
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 9:57 p.m. on June 6.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Clay Street at 10:13 p.m. on June 6.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 280 block of Cedar Avenue at 11:04 p.m. on June 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.