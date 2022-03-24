• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Madison Street at 12:58 a.m. on March 23.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 1:05 a.m. on March 23.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 9:47 a.m. on March 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Baltic Street at 10:15 a.m. on March 23.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:54 p.m. on March 23.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:01 p.m. on March 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 3:52 p.m. on March 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 3:54 p.m. on March 23.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 8:45 p.m. on March 23.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of the Fifteenth Street Extension at 10:37 p.m. on March 23.
