• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 2:09 a.m. on May 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Liberty Street at 8:06 a.m. on May 15.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 10:57 a.m. on May 15.
• A fraud complaint was reported in the 300 block of Amboy Road at 2:21 p.m. on May 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Bridgeview Lane at 6:01 p.m. on May 15.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 200 block of Chestnut Street at 6:34 p.m. on May 15.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 9:33 p.m. on May 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Thomas Drive at 9:50 p.m. on May 15.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 600 block of Lake Road at 9:55 p.m. on May 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Thomas Drive at 10:35 p.m. on May 15.
