• A motor vehicle crash was reported at West Main and Keefus roads at 5:02 a.m. on Feb. 8.
• A vehicle fire was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 8:28 a.m. on Feb. 8.
• Police served a warrant in the 400 block of State Street at 9:56 a.m. on Feb. 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 8.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Industry Drive and West Main Road at 1:36 p.m. on Feb. 8.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 2:04 p.m. on Feb. 8.
• Vandalism was reported at Mill and 16th streets at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Gateway Avenue and Route 7 at 5:02 p.m. on Feb. 8.
• A suspicious person was reported at Jefferson and Mill streets at 5:06 p.m. on Feb. 8.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Parrish Road at 9:57 p.m. on Feb. 8.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 10:22 p.m. on Feb. 8.
• Harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Broad Street at 3:17 p.m. on Feb. 9.
• Found property was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 3:44 p.m. on Feb. 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:16 p.m. on Feb. 9.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 4:23 p.m. on Feb. 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Lake Road at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 9.
• Found property was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 5:44 p.m. on Feb. 9.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and South Ridge Road at 6:32 p.m. on Feb. 9.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1000 block of Bridgeview Lane at 6:36 p.m. on Feb. 9.
• A domestic was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 8:47 p.m. on Feb. 9.
