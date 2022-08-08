• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 12:44 a.m. on Aug. 5.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Woodworth Road at 8:53 a.m. on Aug. 5.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1000 block Chamberlain Boulevard at 9:04 a.m. on Aug. 5.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 10:04 a.m. on Aug. 5.
• Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 10:06 a.m. on Aug. 5.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 2:02 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:53 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:51 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• An accident was reported at Center and Old Mill roads at 5:32 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• A fight was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 7:08 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 7:35 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Main and Rockwell streets at 7:57 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 700 block of Erie Street at 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 9:06 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 700 block of Lake Erie Street at 10:04 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 2:07 a.m. on Aug. 6.
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 5:01 a.m. on Aug. 6.
• A loud noise complaint was reported at Garden and Day streets at 5:03 a.m. on Aug. 6.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Garden Street at 5:33 a.m. on Aug. 6.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Chestnut Street at 8:44 a.m. on Aug. 6.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 12:11 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Beaver Street at 3 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Chadman Street at 4:53 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:14 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 6.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Madison Street at 10:39 a.m. on Aug. 7.
• Trespassing was reported on the sandbar at 2:14 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• An accident was reported in the 500 block of Furnace Road at 2:23 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 2:33 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• Trespassing was reported at the sandbar at 2:35 p.m. on Aug. 7
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:37 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Lincoln Drive at 7:54 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 9:05 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• A disturbance was reported at Lake and Harbor roads at 10:19 p.m. on Aug. 7.
