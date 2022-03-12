CONNEAUT
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:32 a.m. on March 10.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 9:33 a.m. on March 10.
• A narcotics complaint was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:59 a.m. on March 10.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:41 a.m. on March 10.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 1:27 p.m. on March 10.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Center Road at 2:07 p.m. on March 10.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Liberty Street at 2:08 p.m. on March 10.
• An accident was reported on Keyes Street at 2:49 p.m. on March 10.
• A railroad complaint was reported on North Amboy Road at 2:52 p.m. on March 10.
• Harassment was reported at Harbor Street and Park Avenue at 3:05 p.m. on March 10.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 3:59 p.m. on March 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 4:58 p.m. on March 10
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of South Ridge Road East at 5:10 p.m. on March 10.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 100 block of Ackerman Street at 6:06 p.m. on March 10.
• An assault was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 6:08 p.m. on March 10.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Center Road at 7:26 p.m. on March 10.
ASHTABULA
• Aggravated menacing was reported in the 600 block of Ohio Avenue at 4:56 p.m. on March 10.
• Aggravated menacing was reported in the 1000 block of Alfred Drive at 7:06 p.m. on March 10.
• Shots fired were reported in the 300 block of West 35th Street at 10:46 p.m. on March 10.
• A traffic stop at West 47th Street and Dunsmore Avenue at 12:24 a.m. on March 11 resulted in an arrest for OVI and seizure of a firearm.
• A follow-up investigation in the 1900 block of Austinburg Road at 6 a.m. on March 11 resulted in the seizure of drugs.
