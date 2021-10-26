CONNEAUT
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of West Main Road at 2:09 a.m. on Oct. 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Loves Drive and Center Road at 1:06 p.m. on Oct. 22.
• A civil matter was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 1:35 p.m. on Oct. 22.
• A burglary was reported at Brown Avenue and West Main Road at 2:16 p.m. on Oct. 22.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 3:03 p.m. on Oct. 22.
• A civil matter was reported in the 600 block of Industry Drive at 7:39 p.m. on Oct. 22.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 10:54 p.m. on Oct. 22.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Wrights Avenue at 11:48 p.m. on Oct. 22.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 1:23 a.m. on Oct. 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 1:36 a.m. on Oct. 23.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Brown Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 12:41 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Madison and Mill streets at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• A parking violation was reported at Jefferson and Sandusky streets at 3:44 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• A disturbance was reported on Burrington Heights at 4:28 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• A fight was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 5:04 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 6:19 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 7:35 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:51 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 8:53 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of Center Road at 9:22 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 11:06 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1:19 a.m. on Oct. 24.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 24.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 9:24 p.m. on Oct. 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Monroe Street and Wrights Avenue at 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 24.
