CONNEAUT
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 6:14 a.m. on June 21.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 9:31 a.m. on June 21.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:05 a.m. on June 21.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 1:17 p.m. on June 21.
• An accident was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 2:12 p.m. on June 21.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Salisbury Road at 5:35 p.m. on June 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 7:47 p.m. on June 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 8:43 p.m. on June 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 8:59 p.m. on June 21.
