• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Parkview Drive at 1:13 a.m. on Oct. 7.
• A domestic dispute was reported on 400 block of West Main Road at 6:09 a.m. on Oct. 7.
• Found property was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 8:32 a.m. on Oct. 7.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 400 block of Lake Shore Court at 8:39 a.m. on Oct. 7.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 12:31 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Broad Street at 1:38 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• A suspicious person was reported at Mill and Depot streets at 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of West Main Road at 4:18 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 4:34 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• An animal call was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 4:52 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 5:11 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of State Street at 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 5:24 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 5:48 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 5:53 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• A suspicious person was reported at Center and South Ridge roads at 9:18 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Tyler Avenue at 10:06 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• Harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Maple Avenue at 6:04 a.m. on Oct. 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 9:27 a.m. on Oct. 8.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Detroit Street at 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 8.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 10:18 a.m. on Oct. 8.
• A neighbor complaint was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 10:52 a.m. on Oct. 8.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 4:22 p.m. on Oct. 8.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 5:40 p.m. on Oct. 8.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 7:34 p.m. on Oct. 8.
• A disturbance was reported at Broad and Fifteenth streets at 9:27 p.m. on Oct. 8.
• A vehicle fire was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 1 a.m. on Oct. 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 2:53 a.m. on Oct. 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Sixteenth Street at 3:16 p.m. on Oct. 9.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:46 p.m. on Oct. 9.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Mill Street at 5:16 p.m. on Oct. 9.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Nickel Plate Avenue at 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 9.
• An overdose was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 10:18 p.m. on Oct. 9.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:44 p.m. on Oct. 9.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Underridge and Furnace roads at 11:07 p.m. on Oct. 9.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 12:36 a.m. on Oct. 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Chestnut Street at 12:38 a.m. on Oct. 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 10.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 9:42 a.m. on Oct. 10.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 10.
• Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Orchard Street at 9:52 a.m. on Oct. 10.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Jefferson Street at 1:26 p.m. on Oct. 10.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 2:23 p.m. on Oct. 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 3:56 p.m. on Oct. 10.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and South Ridge Road at 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 10.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.