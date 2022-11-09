• An accident was reported in the 700 block of Grove Street at 7:37 a.m. on Nov. 8.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 8:52 a.m. on Nov. 8.
• Threats were reported in the 900 block of Harbor Street at 12:57 p.m. on Nov. 8.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 2:17 p.m. on Nov. 8.
• A civil matter was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 8.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Woodworth Road at 4:10 p.m. on Nov. 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 4:16 p.m. on Nov. 8.
• An accident was reported on Loves Drive at 7:13 p.m. on Nov. 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 8:13 a.m. on Nov. 8.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:21 p.m. on Nov. 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Monroe Street at 11:26 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.