• A reckless driver was reported at West Main and Amboy roads at 12:57 a.m. on June 28.
• A runaway juvenile was reported in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 4:34 a.m. on June 28.
• A runaway juvenile was reported in the 200 block of West Street at 4:57 a.m. on June 28.
• Harrassment was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 12:13 p.m. on June 28.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 2:32 p.m. on June 28.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 500 block of East Main Road at 3:43 p.m. on June 28.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 at 5:56 p.m. on June 28.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 7:55 p.m. on June 28.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Adams Street at 7:57 p.m. on June 28.
• Vandalism was reported in the 900 block of Middle Road at 8:20 p.m. on June 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Dean Avenue and Broad Street at 8:53 p.m. on June 28.
• A custody issue was reported in the 600 block Harbor Street at 9:21 p.m. on June 28.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 9:24 p.m. on June 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 3:49 a.m. on June 29.
• Damage to property was reported at Whitney Road and West Jackson Street at 8:01 a.m. on June 29.
• A suspicious person was reported at Center Road and Daniels Avenue at 10:12 a.m. on June 29.
• Damage to property was reported in the 500 block of Gore Road at 10:20 a.m. on June 29.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 10:24 a.m. on June 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:27 p.m. on June 29.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:33 p.m. on June 29.
• A hazard on the roadway was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 2:48 p.m. on June 29
• Threats were reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 2:51 p.m. on June 29.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:59 p.m. on June 29.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 3:14 p.m. on June 29.
• Damage to property was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 3:43 p.m. on June 29.
• A suspicious person was reported at Horton and Parrish roads at 5:24 p.m. on June 29.
• A fight was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 6:15 p.m. on June 29.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 500 block of Clinton Street at 8:29 p.m. on June 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:54 p.m. on June 29.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Liberty Street at 8:56 p.m. on June 29.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 10:13 p.m. on June 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Sixteenth Street at 10:16 p.m. on June 29.
