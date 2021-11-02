CONNEAUT
• A noise complaint was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 12:05 a.m. on Oct. 29.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 29.
• A fight was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 29.
• An overload was reported on Interstate 90 at 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 29.
• Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 9:58 a.m. on Oct. 29.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of King Street at 11:11 a.m. on Oct. 29.
• Threats were reported in the 500 block of Walnut Street at 2:06 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 2:39 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• An accident was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 3:03 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Orange Street at 6:02 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 6:16 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• A fight was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 7:48 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 11:21 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 12:57 a.m. on Oct. 30.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 4:16 a.m. on Oct. 30.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of Lakeview Avenue at 8:38 a.m. on Oct. 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 8:47 a.m. on Oct. 30.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Parrish Road and Chamberlain Avenue at 9:26 a.m. on Oct. 30
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 9:31 a.m. on Oct. 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 11:05 a.m. on Oct. 30.
• A civil matter was reported at South Ridge and Keefus roads at 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 30.
• A domestic dispute was reported at Nickle Plate Avenue and Harbor Street at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the1000 block of Broad Street at 3:01 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• Threats were reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 4:59 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• A suspicious person was reported at Harbor Street and Nickle Plate Avenue at 5:23 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 5:56 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• A suspicious person was reported at Harbor Street and Nickle Plate Avenue at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Gore Road at 7:49 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• A threat was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 9:36 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Center Road at 9:46 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 9:55 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 300 block of Furnace Road at 10:12 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on Loves Drive at 11:16 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• A suspicious person was reported at West Main Road and Highland Avenue at 4:27 a.m. on Oct. 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 31.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 10:05 a.m. on Oct. 31.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:33 a.m. on Oct. 31.
• A suspicious person was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 11:37 a.m. on Oct. 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 2:07 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 4:43 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 5:19 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• A reckless driver was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• A disturbance was reported at Grove and Carl streets at 6:01 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• A reckless driver was reported at Lake Road and Lake Erie Street at 6:56 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 7:27 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 8:01 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.