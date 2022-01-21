• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 2:04 a.m. on Jan. 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 20.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1200 block of Lake Road at 8:26 a.m. on Jan. 20.
• A parking complaint was reported at Old Main Road and Liberty Street at 9:37 a.m. on Jan. 20.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 100 block of Broad Street at 3:33 p.m. on Jan. 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 4:42 p.m. on Jan. 20.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 100 block of 15th Street at 6:59 p.m. on Jan. 20.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 7:14 p.m. on Jan. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.