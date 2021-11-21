• A suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 4:16 a.m. on Nov. 17.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 6:27 a.m. on Nov. 17.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Lake Road and Lake Erie Street at 6:38 a.m. on Nov. 17.
• An ATV complaint was reported on Parrish Road at 8:24 a.m. on Nov. 17.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 10:54 a.m. on Nov. 17.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 11:24 a.m. on Nov. 17.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of Viaduct Street at 12:08 p.m. on Nov. 17.
• A suspicious person was reported at Orange and State streets at 3:46 p.m. on Nov. 17.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 300 block of Keefus Road at 3:47 p.m. on Nov. 17.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 5:10 p.m. on Nov. 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 5:41 p.m. on Nov. 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 7:42 p.m. on Nov. 17.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Madison Street at 9 p.m. on Nov. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.