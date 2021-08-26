CONNEAUT
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 5:46 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 100 block of Daniels Avenue at 6:14 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 7:59 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 8:08 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 8:53 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 800 block of Furnace Road at 10:43 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of Madison Street at 11:07 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• A suspicious person was reported at Buffalo and Main streets at 1:23 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 2 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 3:02 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 5:07 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 7:51 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 8 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 8:19 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.