• A suspicious person was reported in the 1000 block of Chamberlain Boulevard at 6:36 a.m. on May 3.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 2:51 p.m. on May 3.
• Police made an arrest on a warrant in the 500 block of Sherman Street at 3:41 p.m. on May 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 6:07 p.m. on May 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 6:48 p.m. on May 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 1:46 a.m. on May 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 3:17 a.m. on May 4.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 4:55 a.m. on May 4.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 7:36 a.m. on May 4.
• A suspicious person was reported at Parrish and West Main roads at 10:32 a.m. on May 4.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 10:48 a.m. on May 4.
• A disturbance was reported at Jefferson and Buffalo streets at 4:13 p.m. on May 4.
• An assault was reported in the 400 block of Mill Road at 9:12 p.m. on May 4.
• A suspicious noise was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 11:05 p.m. on May 4.
