• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 800 block of Mill Street at 2:08 a.m. on Dec. 15.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Lake Road and Chestnut Street at 2:24 a.m. on Dec. 15.
• A reckless driver was reported at Salisbury and Gore roads at 8:37 a.m. on Dec. 15
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 10:11 a.m. on Dec. 15.
• Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 15.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at West Main and Gore roads at 1:17 p.m. on Dec. 15.
• Theft was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 3:34 p.m. on Dec. 15.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 3:41 p.m. on Dec. 15.
• A custody issue was reported at Lake Breeze Drive at 9:29 p.m. on Dec. 15.
