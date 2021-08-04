• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 2:07 a.m. on Aug. 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 2:14 a.m. on Aug. 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Welton Road and Route 7 at 6:21 a.m. on Aug. 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Evergreen Street at 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.
• Threats were reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 3.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of 15th Street at 8:28 a.m. on Aug. 3.
• An accident was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.
• Vandalism was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 10:55 a.m. on Aug. 3.
• An accident was reported in the 300 block of Beaver Street at 11:41 a.m. on Aug. 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 11:42 a.m. on Aug. 3.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 2:14 p.m. on Aug. 3.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 2:37 p.m. on Aug. 3.
• A TPO violation was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 4:36 p.m. on Aug. 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 5:55 p.m. on Aug. 3.
• Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 5:59 p.m. on Aug. 3.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 8:02 p.m. on Aug. 3.
• Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Broad Street at 8:12 p.m. on Aug. 3.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 8:39 p.m. on Aug. 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 9:52 p.m. on Aug. 3.
