CONNEAUT
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:12 a.m. on Feb. 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 12:47 a.m. on Feb. 14.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 12:58 p.m. on Feb. 14.
• An accident was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:04 p.m. on Feb. 14.
• Threats were reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 1:23 p.m. on Feb. 14.
• A suspicious person was reported on Thompson Road at 6:01 p.m. on Feb. 14.
• A panic alarm was reported in the 500 block of Jackson Street at 8:48 p.m. on Feb. 14.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 11:35 p.m. on Feb. 14.
NORTH KINGSVILLE
• A railroad complaint was reported on North Main Street at 6:56 a.m. on Feb. 7.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 6700 block of North Main Street at 4:41 a.m. on Feb. 8.
• A parking violation was reported in the 7100 block of Brynmawr Avenue at 3:31 a.m. on Feb. 9.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of West Center Street at 12:24 a.m. on Feb. 11.
• Fraud was reported in the 3700 block of East Center Street at 5:44 p.m. on Feb. 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of East Center Street at 4:27 a.m. on Feb. 13.
ASHTABULA
• An unwanted person was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
• A report of shots fired was received from the 5500 block of Washington Avenue at 4 p.m. Feb. 15.
• An inmate at the Justice Center was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center at 8:22 p.m. Feb. 15.
• A single-vehicle crash was reported in the 600 block of Ohio Avenue at 4 a.m. Feb. 16. One arrest was made for operating a vehicle while intoxiated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.