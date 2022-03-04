CONNEAUT
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 9:17 a.m. on March 2.
• Found property was reported in the 1300 block of Lake Road at 9:41 a.m. on March 2.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Madison Street at 10:29 a.m. on March 2.
• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 1:45 p.m. on March 2.
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 3:27 p.m. on March 2.
• Found property was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 3:50 p.m. on March 2.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 5:35 p.m. on March 2.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 6:06 p.m. on March 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Maple Avenue at 6:53 p.m. on March 2.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 8:17 p.m. on March 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Gateway Avenue and Center Road at 8:47 p.m. on March 2.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 8:53 p.m. on March 2.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 8:57 p.m. on March 2.
SHERIFF
• A burglary was reported in the 2900 block of Sodam Road in Wayne Township at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 21.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 7200 block of Center Road South in Saybrook Township at 2:39 a.m. on Feb. 22.
• Vandalism was reported in the 4500 block of Ireland Road in Hartsgrove Township at 12:55 p.m. on Feb. 25.
• A disturbance of 7300 block of Noble Road in Windsor Township at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 25.
• Burglary was reported in the 4200 block of North Bend Road in Saybrook Township at 11 a.m. on Feb. 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of Tioga Court in Andover Township at 10:27 p.m. on Feb. 26.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4600 block of Route 6 in Hartsgrove Township at 11:33 p.m. on Feb. 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2600 block of North Bend Road in Saybrook Township at 11:55 p.m. on Feb. 26.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Route 193 in Kingsville Township at 9:41 p.m. on Feb. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3500 block of Sentinel Road in Cherry Valley at 7:13 p.m. on Feb. 28.
• Assault was reported in the 3500 block of Austin Road in Geneva Township at 7:14 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.