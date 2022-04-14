• A suspicious person was reported at Liberty Street and Route 7 at 8:54 a.m. on April 13.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 11:08 a.m. on April 13.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 11:32 a.m. on April 13.
• Reckless driving was reported on Naylor Boulevard at 1:08 p.m. on April 13.
• Suspicious activity was reported at West Main and Keefus roads at 2:03 p.m. on April 13.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 2:10 p.m. on April 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 6:14 p.m. on April 13.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Fairmont Street at 9:13 p.m. on April 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.