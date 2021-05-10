• Suspicious activity was reported at Lake Road and Angela Drive at 7:49 a.m. May 6.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 100 block of Daniels Avenue at 7:53 a.m. May 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:15 p.m. May 6.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Clay Street at 2:28 p.m. May 6.
• Threats were reported in the 600 block of State Street at 3:19 p.m. May 6.
• A suspicious person was reported at Whitney Road and Golfview Avenue at 8:14 p.m. May 6.
• Loud music was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 11:31 p.m. May 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.