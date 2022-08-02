• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 8:54 a.m. on Aug. 1.
• An overload violation was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:37 a.m. on Aug. 1.
• A reckless driver was reported on State Street at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 2:12 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 4:54 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 7:31 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Liberty Street at 7:42 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Sherman Street at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Lake Erie Street at 9:02 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 11:21 p.m. on Aug. 1.
