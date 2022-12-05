• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 12:34 a.m. on Dec. 1.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 1.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Chestnut Street at 8:34 a.m. on Dec. 1.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:17 a.m. on Dec. 1.
• Violation of a protection order was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 1:02 p.m. on Dec. 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Buffalo Street at 2:13 p.m. on Dec. 1.
• Police served a warrant in the 500 block of State Street at 2:55 p.m. on Dec. 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 3:04 p.m. on Dec. 1.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 800 block of Furnace Road at 5:57 p.m. on Dec. 1.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 400 block of Furnace Road at 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 1.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at West Main and Gore roads at 7:17 p.m. on Dec. 1.
• A suspicious person was reported at Route 7 and Mill Road at 1:01 a.m. on Dec. 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 5:36 a.m. on Dec. 2.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 2.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 5:17 p.m. on Dec. 2.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Mill at State streets at 5:47 p.m. on Dec. 2.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 2.
• Vandalism was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 9:19 p.m. on Dec. 2.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 10:44 p.m. on Dec. 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 1:24 a.m. on Dec. 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Fenton Avenue at 2:21 a.m. on Dec. 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Wrights Avenue and Main Street at 2:52 a.m. on Dec. 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 3:11 a.m. on Dec. 3.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 3:19 a.m. on Dec. 3.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Monroe Street at 3:34 a.m. on Dec. 3.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 5:35 a.m. on Dec. 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Underridge Road at 9:53 a.m. on Dec. 3.
• Vandalism was reported at Madison and Broad streets at 10:49 a.m. on Dec. 3.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Main Street at 11:04 a.m. on Dec. 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 11:11 a.m. on Dec. 3.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 800 block of Grove Street at 11:59 a.m. on Dec. 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 7:13 p.m. on Dec. 3.
• An intoxicated male was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 8:54 p.m. on Dec. 3.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 3.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Garden Street at 10:56 p.m. on Dec. 3.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 4:07 a.m. on Dec. 4.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 4:44 p.m. on Dec. 4.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Center Street and Harry Church Drive at 5:16 p.m. on Dec. 4.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 5:35 p.m. on Dec. 4.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Park Avenue and Day Street at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 6:34 p.m. on Dec. 4.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 4.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 600 block of Industry Road at 11:39 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.