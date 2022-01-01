CONNEAUT
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Creek Road at 3:07 a.m. on Dec. 30.
• A burglary alarm was reported at Ace Midwest Fireworks at 10:44 a.m. on Dec. 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 12:32 p.m. on Dec. 30.
• An assault was reported in the 900 block of Harbor Street at 12:36 p.m. on Dec. 30.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Parker Street at 3:48 p.m. on Dec. 30.
• A custody issue was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 5:36 p.m. on Dec. 30.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 6:42 p.m. on Dec. 30.
• A disturbance was reported on Grifton Avenue at 6:47 p.m. on Dec. 30.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Grove Street at 10:05 p.m. on Dec. 30.
