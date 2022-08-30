• A disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Bridgeview Lane at 12:09 a.m. on Aug. 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Valley Street at 1:08 a.m. on Aug. 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Valley Street at 5:24 a.m. on Aug. 29.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Street at 11:54 a.m. on Aug. 29.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 12:51 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 1:16 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• A custody issue was reported in the 500 block of Williams Street at 5:08 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 5:27 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 6:22 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 200 block of Woodworth Road at 8:17 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Dean Avenue at 10:34 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 10:34 p.m. on Aug. 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:47 p.m. on Aug. 29.
