• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 12:13 a.m. on Feb. 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 3:25 a.m. on Feb. 1.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1800 block of Bridgeview Lane at 8:13 a.m. on Feb. 1.
• Theft was reported on Lake Park Drive at 8:31 a.m. on Feb. 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1200 block of Maple Avenue at 8:43 a.m. on Feb. 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 1.
• An unwanted subject was reported in 700 block of Route 7 at 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 1.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 6:06 p.m. on Feb. 1.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Daniels Avenue and Center Road at 7:01 p.m. on Feb. 1.
