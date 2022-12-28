• Damage to property was reported at Buffalo and State streets at 12:37 a.m. on Dec. 23.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Dorman Road at 12:51 a.m. on Dec. 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 12:41 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 1:31 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• An accident was reported on Route 7 at 3:46 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 3:47 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• An accident was reported at Mill and Depot streets at 4:52 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Parrish Road at 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• A suspicious person was reported at Main and Liberty streets at 9:39 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• A reckless driver was reported at West Main and Amboy roads at 11:16 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Parrish Road at 2:32 a.m. on Dec. 24.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 2:47 a.m. on Dec. 24.
• An assault was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 11:24 a.m. on Dec. 24.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Sandusky Street and Park Avenue at 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 24.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 9:33 p.m. on Dec. 24.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Adams Street at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 25.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:43 p.m. on Dec. 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1:28 p.m. on Dec. 25.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Orange Street at 6:18 p.m. on Dec. 25.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 8:46 p.m. on Dec. 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:09 p.m. on Dec. 26.
• A two car accident was reported at West Main Road and Highland Avenue at 12:46 p.m. on Dec. 26.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 6:38 p.m. on Dec. 26.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 6:42 p.m. on Dec. 26.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 900 block of Lincoln Drive at 10:05 p.m. on Dec. 26.
• A reckless driver was reported at Center Road and Edgewood Drive at 10:27 p.m. on Dec. 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 4:09 a.m. on Dec. 27.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 11:25 a.m. on Dec. 27.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 4:31 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Liberty Street at 4:57 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• An accident was reported at Mill and Liberty streets at 5:42 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Mill and Depot streets at 10:53 p.m. on Dec. 27.
