• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 12:51 a.m. on Oct. 12.
• A school bus violation was reported on West Jackson Street at 8:59 a.m. on Oct. 12.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 600 block of Dorman Road at 11:59 a.m. on Oct. 12.
• A suspicious person was reported on Bridgeview Lane at 1:18 p.m. on Oct. 12.
• A hazard in the road was reported in the 800 block of Lake Erie Street at 1:25 p.m. on Oct. 12.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 2:06 p.m. on Oct. 12.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Parrish Road at 4:12 p.m. on Oct. 12.
• Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 4:22 p.m. on Oct. 12.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 12.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 9:49 p.m. on Oct. 12.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 11:10 p.m. on Oct. 12.
