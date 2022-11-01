• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 8:34 a.m. on Oct. 31.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Keefus and West Main roads at 9:34 a.m. on Oct. 31.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 10:03 a.m. on Oct. 31.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 232 on Interstate 90 at 10:26 a.m. on Oct. 31.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 10:43 a.m. on Oct. 31.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 1:23 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 1:29 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• A custody issue was reported in the 700 block of Lake Road at 2:09 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• A civil matter was reported in the 100 block of Dean Avenue at 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Mill Street at 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 5:40 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 5:40 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 8:22 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Chestnut Street at 11:32 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Benjamin Street at 10:44 p.m. on Oct. 31.
