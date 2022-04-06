• A civil matter was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 3:45 a.m. on April 5.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Gateway Avenue and Center Road at 8:44 a.m. on April 5.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Center Road at 9:10 a.m. on April 5.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Bell Street at 10:53 a.m. on April 5.
• A parking complaint was reported at Monroe and Sandusky streets at 11:26 a.m. on April 5.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:43 p.m. on April 5.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 1:02 p.m. on April 5.
• Soliciting was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:10 p.m. on April 5.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 1:14 p.m. on April 5.
• A civil matter was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 8:03 p.m. on April 5.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:05 p.m. on April 5.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 600 block of Madison Street at 8:40 p.m. on April 5.
• A suspicious person was reported at Whitney and Madison streets at 11:46 p.m. on April 5.
