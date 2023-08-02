• An accident was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 1.
• A suspicious person was reported at West Main and Parrish roads at 3:26 a.m. on Aug. 1.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 4:44 a.m. on Aug. 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 10:46 a.m. on Aug. 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Burrington Heights at 11:27 a.m. on Aug. 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Chestnut and Detroit streets at 3:41 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 5:16 p.m. on Aug. 1.
• An accident was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 1.
