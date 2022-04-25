• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 12:45 a.m. on April 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 4:58 a.m. on April 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Sherman Street at 2:14 p.m. on April 22.
• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Benjamin Street at 3:14 p.m. on April 22.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 4:19 p.m. on April 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 7:58 p.m. on April 22.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 8:02 p.m. on April 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on the Broad Street Extension at 12:38 a.m. on April 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Dean Avenue and Broad Street at 1:06 a.m. on April 23.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:20 a.m. on April 23.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 4 a.m. on April 23.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:16 a.m. on April 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:46 a.m. on April 23.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:03 a.m. on April 23.
• An ATV complaint was reported on Whitney Road at 2:35 p.m. on April 23.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:14 p.m. on April 23.
• A civil matter was reported in the 300 block of Washington Street at 8:54 p.m. on April 23.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 10:51 p.m. on April 23.
• An unwanted subject was reported at Truck World at 2:36 a.m. on April 24.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Harbor and Sixteenth streets at 5:23 a.m. on April 24.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of East Main Road at 10:21 a.m. on April 24.
• A civil dispute was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 11:31 a.m. on April 24.
• Found property was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 3:08 p.m. on April 24.
• An assault was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 4:40 p.m. on April 24.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 5:28 p.m. on April 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 5:48 p.m. on April 24.
• A trespassing complaint was reported on Basil Drive at 6:32 p.m. on April 24.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 7:10 p.m. on April 24.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 8:48 p.m. on April 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 9:14 p.m. on April 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:20 p.m. on April 24.
• Harassment was reported on the Broad Street Extension at 10:32 p.m. on April 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Sixteenth Street at 10:50 p.m. on April 24.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 11:14 p.m. on April 24.
