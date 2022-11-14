• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Lake Road at 6:07 a.m. on Nov. 11.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 8:39 a.m. on Nov. 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 8:49 a.m. on Nov. 11.
• A reckless driver was reported at Amboy and West Main roads at 2:38 p.m. on Nov. 11.
• Theft was reported on Old Main Road at 3:07 p.m. on Nov. 11.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 3:32 p.m. on Nov. 11.
• A juvenile call was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 4:13 p.m. on Nov. 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Dean Avenue at 4:42 p.m. on Nov. 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 10:20 p.m. on Nov. 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Liberty Street at 3:44 a.m. on Nov. 12.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of State Street at 10:36 a.m. on Nov. 12.
• A suspicious person was reported at Erie and Sandusky streets at 12:16 p.m. on Nov. 12.
• A parking violation was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 1:57 p.m. on Nov. 12.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at about 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 12.
• An accident was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 7:01 p.m. on Nov. 12.
• A reckless driver was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 7:19 p.m. on Nov. 12.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 8:06 p.m. on Nov. 12.
• A suspicious person was reported at Clark and Chestnut streets at 9:46 p.m. on Nov. 12.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Clark Street at 10:19 p.m. on Nov. 12.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 7:53 a.m. on Nov. 13.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 10:51 p.m. on Nov. 13.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:29 p.m. on Nov. 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Mill Street at 2:36 p.m. on Nov. 13.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Garden Street at 4:13 p.m. on Nov. 13.
• An accident was reported at Loves at 5:33 p.m. on Nov. 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 7:03 p.m. on Nov. 13.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of West Main Road at 8:04 p.m. on Nov. 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Buffalo Street at 11:48 p.m. on Nov. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.