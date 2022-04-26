• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 12:08 a.m. on April 25.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 5:49 a.m on April 25.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Salem Street at 10:11 a.m. on April 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 12:16 p.m. on April 25.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 12:16 p.m. on April 25.
• A civil issue was reported in the 1000 block of Bridgeview Lane at 1:06 p.m. on April 25.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 1:57 p.m. on April 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 2 p.m. on April 25.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Cummins Avenue at 2:31 p.m. on April 25.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 3:21 p.m. on April 25.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 5:49 p.m. on April 25.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 7:21 p.m. on April 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Woodworth Road at 11:56 p.m. on April 25.
