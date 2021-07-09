• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Parker Street at 1:38 a.m. on July 7.
• A fight was reported in the 300 bock of Mill Street at 6:54 a.m. on July 7.
• Theft was reported in the 800 block of Center Road at 11:54 a.m. on July 7.
• An animal call was reported in the 400 block of Center Road at 12:45 a.m. on July 7.
• A two car accident was reported at Welton Road and Route 7 at 3:49 p.m. on July 7.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 5:19 p.m. on July 7.
• A loud music complaint was reported at Lake Road and Broad Street at 5:28 p.m. on July 7.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 8:22 p.m. on July 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 8:34 p.m. on July 7.
